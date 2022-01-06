Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $9.79 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar General by 6.3% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.05. 23,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,524. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.87.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

