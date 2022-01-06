Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.36. The company had a trading volume of 52,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,379. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $226.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $280.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

