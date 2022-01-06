Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

BMBL opened at $33.60 on Friday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

