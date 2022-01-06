Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) Short Interest Update

Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,100 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, decreased their price objective on shares of Burcon NutraScience from C$4.00 to C$3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Shares of Burcon NutraScience stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Burcon NutraScience has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burcon NutraScience by 101.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Burcon NutraScience by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.