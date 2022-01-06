Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Shares Down 6.2%

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) shares were down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.40. Approximately 171,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,214,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $95,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $463,445.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 694.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

