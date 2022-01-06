CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 4,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.0 days.

Shares of CAIAF opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

