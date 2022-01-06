Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.31

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 2186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.41.

CADE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

