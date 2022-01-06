Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by 81.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $11.92 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caledonia Mining stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Caledonia Mining were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

