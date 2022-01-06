Callahan Advisors LLC Has $32.35 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,451,000. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its position in Apple by 861.9% during the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 353,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 316,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.92 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.15.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

