Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,497 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.75%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

