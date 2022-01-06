Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 132.7% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 158,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

BATS IBML opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.