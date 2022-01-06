Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,443,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,705 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.52% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $227,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $41,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

CP opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

