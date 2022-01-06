Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Lifted to Positive at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Susquehanna currently has $87.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.10.

CP stock opened at $72.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.47. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

