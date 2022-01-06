Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFP. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

CFP opened at C$30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$21.92 and a 12 month high of C$35.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.36. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.26.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canfor will post 4.6999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

