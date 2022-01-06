Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Tim Weller Buys 450 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £171 ($230.43).

On Monday, December 6th, Tim Weller purchased 372 shares of Capita stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £171.12 ($230.59).

On Thursday, November 4th, Tim Weller purchased 372 shares of Capita stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £171.12 ($230.59).

CPI opened at GBX 37.86 ($0.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £637.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.36. Capita plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.85 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.75).

CPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.94) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.08) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 60.40 ($0.81).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

