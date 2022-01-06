Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 221 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after purchasing an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,842,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.78. 1,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.49. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.09.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

