Capital Planning Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $263.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,922. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.78 and a 200-day moving average of $297.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

