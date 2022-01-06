Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRDF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.94.

CRDF stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $246.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 173,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

