CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Update

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the November 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBCP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.50. 4,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,596. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

