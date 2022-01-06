Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,264,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Carrier Global worth $168,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 23.90%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

