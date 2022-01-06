Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $123.79

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.79 and last traded at $124.51, with a volume of 202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.50.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average of $152.63.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $604.42 million during the quarter.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments.

