Castle (CSTL) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $11,659.76 and $18.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.59 or 0.00279841 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009859 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003402 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00019447 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

