Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.53.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after acquiring an additional 108,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 994,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

