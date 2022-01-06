Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries stock traded down $14.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $303.88. 44,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,255. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $177.01 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.77.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

