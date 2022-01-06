CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) Shares Up 1.3%

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) shares shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. 950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10.

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th.

CBB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

