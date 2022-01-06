CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,373.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCDBF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

