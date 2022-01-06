CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the November 30th total of 431,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,373.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCDBF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $59.41.

CCL Industries, Inc engages in the conversion of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications. It operates through the following segments: CCL; Avery; Checkpoint; and Innovia. The CCL segment focuses on the production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials.

