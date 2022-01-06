CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in CDK Global by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

