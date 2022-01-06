Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) PT Set at €5.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been given a €5.00 ($5.68) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 27.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.55) target price on Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.55) target price on Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) target price on Ceconomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceconomy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.26 ($4.84).

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €6.90 ($7.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €4.58 ($5.20) and a 12 month high of €7.60 ($8.64). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

