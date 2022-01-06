Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.01

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.01 and traded as high as $51.22. Cedar Fair shares last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 222,448 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 2.14.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $753.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 761.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

