Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.88

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$14.88 and last traded at C$14.85, with a volume of 356712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

