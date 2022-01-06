Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.60.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,230,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,768 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,594,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after acquiring an additional 197,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 341,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Celsius has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $110.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.25. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 578.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

