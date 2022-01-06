Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

