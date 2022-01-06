Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$13.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$10.00. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.57.

CG stock opened at C$10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.49. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

