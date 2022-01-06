Centrality (CENNZ) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $137.03 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrality Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

