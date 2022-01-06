Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 14,116 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,169 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $13,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 45.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 379,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Truist increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

