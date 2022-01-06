Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 544,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,493,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of KBR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 4,745.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter worth $267,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

