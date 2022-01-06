Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,556 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $507,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 77.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 250,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,008,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $230.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

