Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Certara stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a PE ratio of -60.31.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $2,943,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $186,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,416,196 shares of company stock worth $282,031,209 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Certara by 1,506.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 40.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,225,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 645,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 111.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,123,000 after acquiring an additional 607,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 1,438.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 458,990 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

