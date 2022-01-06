Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.74

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.74 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 18.94 ($0.26). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 19.43 ($0.26), with a volume of 134,438 shares changing hands.
Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of £131.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 21.74.
About Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)
Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
