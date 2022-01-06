Change Healthcare Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Change Healthcare in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Change Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $826.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Change Healthcare from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97. Change Healthcare has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Martin sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $189,096.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Rareshide sold 4,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $94,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 295.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968,018 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,978,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 55.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,186,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,558 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its position in Change Healthcare by 70.2% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 224.4% in the third quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

