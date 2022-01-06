Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.77 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 41,348 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 18,747 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $56,803.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 133,830 shares of company stock valued at $390,389. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.