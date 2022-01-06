Charles M. Baum Sells 4,114 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.05. The stock had a trading volume of 410,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,155. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $225.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average is $158.13.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

