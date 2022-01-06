Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the November 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.8 days.
Shares of CTOUF remained flat at $$15.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
