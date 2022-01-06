Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the November 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.8 days.

Shares of CTOUF remained flat at $$15.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Charter Hall Group has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

