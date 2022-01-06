ChartEx (CHART) One Day Volume Hits $4,283.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded down 15% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $181,978.19 and $4,283.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00060379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.00 or 0.08067901 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00068823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00076291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.76 or 0.99831630 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007448 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

