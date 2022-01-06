Chimpion Trading 5.4% Lower This Week (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Chimpion has a market cap of $92.91 million and $896,313.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00006823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

