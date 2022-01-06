Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.45, but opened at $14.98. Chinook Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 9,965 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $701.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

