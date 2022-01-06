Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $23,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,008.04.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,594.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,735.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,769.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

