Chronologic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 63.7% higher against the dollar. Chronologic has a total market capitalization of $350,922.57 and approximately $10.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00056039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,401,739 coins and its circulating supply is 1,223,859 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

