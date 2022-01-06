Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $203.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.94.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.14. 68,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,876. Chubb has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.