Chubb (NYSE:CB) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $227.00 to $232.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $198.13 and last traded at $197.39, with a volume of 38836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.02.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CB. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.19.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.51. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

